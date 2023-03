Everything in today's episode of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Choti Anu (Asmi Deo), and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). They are all spending time with each other, whereas Anupamaa tries to convince Choti that she shouldn't leave as they won't survive without her. On the other hand, Anu claims to love Maaya (Chhavi Pandey), but she loves Anupamaa more. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj's relationship ruined forever? Maya successfully creates a rift

Choti Anu to leave Anupamaa and Anuj

As a result, both of them are fighting, so she has to be with Maaya because she is alone. Choti Anu asks Anupamaa not to fight with Papa. Finally, Maaya takes Anu and leaves the Kapadia mansion. Anupamaa and Anuj cry inconsolably, and Anuj asks Anupamaa to leave him alone as he needs some space.

Kavya to help Anupamaa and Anuj in getting Choti back?

In the upcoming episode, we can see Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) assisting Anupamaa in gathering evidence against Maaya. There are more interesting twists and turns where we can see how a mother uses saam daam dand bhed to bring her daughter back.

Will Anupama succeed in the war? will she be able to expose Maaya? Will Anuj and Anupamaa part ways forever? Will Anu come back to the Kapadia mansion? Stay tuned for all the updates.