Anupamaa viewers are hoping for the reunion of Anuj with his lady love. Of late, the track is focused on the entry of Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) in her life. Anupamaa saves the life of the staff and the cafe when it catches fire. It seems Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will get a panic attack when the cafe catches fire. He will be shouting in his dreams. Choti Anu and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) will calm him down. Aadhya/Choti Anu (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) will now want him to marry Shruti at the earliest. On the other hand, Yashdeep will slowly develop feelings for Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Yashdeep falls in love with Anu; will Anuj confront her or marry Shruti?

Anupamaa to pray for Anuj and Shruti's wedding

Anupamaa and Anuj will apparently meet for one last time to give closure to the matter. She will have zero objections to his decision to tie the knot once again. She feels it is best for him, and Aadhya will also get a mother's love. On the other hand, Shruti finally finds out that Joshi Ben is only Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). This will be a very awkward situation for her as he has always been in love with her. On the other hand, Anupamaa will also find out that Choti Anu only hates her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu saves Aadhya from an accident; Anuj calls Devika to know the truth about Anu

We have to see how Anupamaa and Anuj meet after so many years. Moreover, Anuj gets a shock when he finds out that Yashdeep is in love with Anupamaa aka Joshi Ben. The two are step-brothers. We will also see that Kinjal and Pari meet Anupamaa. She is in tears seeing them. Viewers will see a very emotional sequence. Anupamaa is produced by Deepa Shahi Productions. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.