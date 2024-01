Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is very sure about his instincts that Joshi Ben is only Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). In today’s episode, you will see Anuj Kapadia visiting Spice and Chutney restaurant where he doesn’t find Joshi Ben and meets Vikram. His instincts get even stronger and she is his Anu. Anuj gets extremely restless as he can’t find Anu despite several attempts. Whereas Anu is overwhelmed to see the first snowfall of her life and couldn’t keep her calm and enjoys her first snow. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anu turns wedding planner for Anuj and Shruti; will MaAn never reunite?

After coming back to the restaurant Anu learns that Shruti’s (Sukriti Kandpal) fiance AK was here to meet her. And she too has the same ache in her heart feeling that her Anuj was here. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly requests fans not to throw hate for any character of the TV shows; says 'To pull down a human being is disgusting'

Anuj feels her vibes around and then tries to connect Aadhya’s sudden panic attacks in America after five years. He then decides to question his Choti about being aware if she has seen Anupamaa in America. In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Anuj is extremely shocked that Aadhya hit about Anu being in America. Anuj then decides to finally meet Anu, Aadhya is worried about being left alone after Anupamaa enters into their lives as she hates her mother.

What a wonderfully directed moment. Good songs and presentation can do wonders for a scene. So far I wasn’t able to connect with MaAn. But some moments like these really bring back the old aura. ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/s2da44MgUr — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) January 15, 2024

PC is for Wed-Thur I hope Aadhya won't lie to #AnujKapadia and tell him Joshi Ben is #Anupamaa. Anu's restlessness about Shruti's AK ji has begun??? Oh well didn't I say I want Anu to be restless for Shruti's AK ji just like AK has been restless for Shruti's Joshi Ben? pic.twitter.com/r8kKhLEWXk — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 15, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama♥️ (@anupamaa2k1)

Anuj desperately wants to meet Anu now as he has a few questions for which he needs and we wonder if this is the beginning or the end of MAan. Meanwhile, Kinjal (Nidhi Sharma) learns from her daughter Pari that she met Anupamaa who is a very good Indian classical dancer and wants to take classes from her. The upcoming twists in the entire week of Anupamaa is going to be damn interesting.

