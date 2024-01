Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) decided to focus on his future as he plans to move on from his past Anu but only waited to see her one last time as he wants closure. Shruti (Sukriti Kandapal) is elated that Aadhya and Anuj are with her and she requests them to come for a Gujarati community celebration on Makar Sankranti day. Anuj gets an unexpected surprise as he sees Anuj for the second time and he sees her with the new entry in the show who is also claimed to be Anuj’s stepbrother. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra reveals why Toshu will NEVER meet Anu, Vanraj or anyone from his past

Vaquar Shaikh who is the new entry in the show will be seen playing the role of Anuj's stepbrother and his bonding with Anupamaa will be seen in the upcoming track. In the promo, we see how Anu meets Vaquar Shaikh and their chemistry is an instant hit.

To their pains !! ?? [ #Anupamaa • #MaAn • #Anujkapadia ] pic.twitter.com/X88O98MZ6n — Sassymiraa (@Mirasbubble) January 17, 2024

This was a beautiful sequence. It’s been so long since I’ve felt anything for the pair but lately the show has been doing a great job bringing back some fond memories and making me feel for them ? Music and direction matter so much. #MaAn#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/fvzGi2JIBb — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) January 17, 2024

Biji and Anu..Another beautiful addition Post leap ..❤️❤️#Anupamaa Happiness will Always get Your heart smile ☺️ pic.twitter.com/OjUTfakirm — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) January 16, 2024

It will be interesting to see how the new bond of Anu unfolds in America. She has found peace with Beeji who treats her no less than her daughter, Anu has also found a friend in Vikram who is extremely supportive. Meanwhile, Aadhya has strong intentions of not making Anu and Anuj have a face-off, but soon they will meet. And the fans are waiting to see how this meeting will take place after five years of leap.

