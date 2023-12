Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s show will his massive twists coming up in the show. And the latest development is that Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna who gets the hint of his Abu being around has learned that she is only Joshi Ben. Yes. Anuj Kapadia knows Joshi Ben is Anu but he maintains his distance from his ex-wife due to his daughter Choti Anu aka Aadhya. In the latest episode, we see how Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) tells him about Joshi Ben when he watches her YouTube video and learns that she is no one but his Anu. However, it is claimed that he will decide to keep his distance from her as his daughter Choti Anu doesn't want her in their lives. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Both Anuj and Aadhya will hide the information about learning about the whereabouts in the USA. Anuj tries to indirectly help Anu as he sees her struggling in a small job at an Indian restaurant and reportedly gives her a head chef job at his Indian restaurant in America.

Aadhya and Anu keep facing each other and it is claimed that she will have a massive meltdown where she will confront Anu about being biased towards her. When Aadhya sees Anu got the first time, she couldn't handle it and locks herself in a room where he is seen breaking down emotionally and looking at the old times. Aadhya is extremely shattered and emotionally damaged and only Anu can fix her pain. And fans of Anupamaa are waiting with bated breath to see this reconciliation of Anu and Aadhya compared to the MaAn meeting.

