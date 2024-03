Anupamaa is riding high on drama. It's a family drama show and the makers are doing a great job of showing the problems that Anupamaa has been facing because of her family. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and more celebs starrer TV show are going to see some shocking twists and turns. Aadhya is going to cross the limits now. Thankfully, Anuj will scold her for the same.

Anupamaa upcoming twists: Aadhya asks Anu to get out

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Anupamaa visiting Anuj's place. Aadhya sees her and gets angry. Well, she would naturally think that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) wants a reconciliation and hence is chasing her pops. Aadhya, in her mad fit of rage, will ask Anu to 'get out'. She will continuously yell at Anu who would be heartbroken and shocked to see her so enraged. While Anu is unable to say anything to Aadhya, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) comes and reprimands her strongly. Anuj requests Aadhya to stop it and apologise to her mom.

Aadhya refuses and says that Anu is not her mother and she will not apologise to her at all. Aadhya says that Shru is her mother and will remain forever.

Dimpy to face a tough time in India

Dimpy is facing a lot of hard times, especially ever since Titu proposed to her. Pakhi has already made her life hell and Dimpy having a tough time dealing with her emotions as it is. Now, the naysayers will try to pull her down by indirectly taunting her via Baa. They will tell Baa that even if she doesn't take the stuff they brought, she should take her granddaughter-in-law with her. They taunt her about Dimpy turning the Shah house into America in their absence.

Anupamaa has a mental breakdown

Furthermore, we will see Anu suffering a massive breakdown moment. She hugs Biji and cries hard after Aadhya's episode. Anu laments that the relations she cares about the most hurt the most. She breaks down and talks about the family that she left behind in India have now all come in front of her.

Watch the video here:

Precap is for Sunday Morning/Night l Aadhya Aadhya Aadhya, how many times did I call you? Aadhya darling, Shru can NEVER be ur mother, even though ur Pops get married her, she won't be ur mother, #Anupamaa will always be ur MOTHER, u have no choice honey??#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/BcEQD2FY5q — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) March 1, 2024

Watch this video of Rupali Ganguly here:

How will Anuj and Anupamaa solve Aadhya's issues with Anu?