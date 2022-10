In the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu has decided to ruin Anu and Anuj's happiness. He plans to snatch Choti Anu from them and ruin their lives. Anu prepares from Navratri, while Bapuji calls her to the Shah house. Choti Anu goes missing from the house and this creates chaos in the family. Also Read - TOP TV News of the week: Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestant list, Indian Idol 13 gets flak, Nora Fatehi's Maharashtrian look wins hearts and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Toshu calls orphaned people and tells them to take Choti Anu with them. Anupamaa gets panicked and loses her calm. Anuj loses his calm and Vanraj supports Anupamaa. The orphanage people change their decision of taking Choti Anu away from Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj and Vanraj will get to know that Toshu is the mastermind behind everything. Anuj will talk to Toshu and raise his hand over him. Vanraj will also hold Toshu's neck. Also Read - TRP report week 38: Anupamaa reigns, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows; Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan's absence finally hits Imlie

Here's how netizens reacted to Anupamaa's recent promo -

OTT At It Peak ??#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/tLlDzJ5PWO — Niki _I Am Waiting For You Sushant (@Sushant_niki) October 3, 2022

After 699 episodes, the ❛achche pita❜ tag has finally been used on the right man & best dad. Also, full points to Anu's growth that this time she did not burden herself with excessive guilt & stood up for herself that she's not a bad mom. <3#anupamaa | #maan | #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/2giiiTTt5W — ? (@sunshinexgirll) October 3, 2022

#Anupamaa

They r gng to fight all their battles together and win them over come what May❤️❤️? pic.twitter.com/luD3azodkz — Priyasi Mashru (@PriyasiMashru) October 3, 2022

Who says that these two are not the real parents of the child, don't love her, can harm her Oh PLEASE just see their yearning for her, their tears, their restlessness, their sorrow?? In the whole world they are the bestest parents❤️

.#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/zOzh0kTP6A — ND❤ (@maanxadorable19) October 3, 2022

You've messed with the wrong man, Paritosh Shah. Neither you can harm CA nor you can be rude with his Anu. Be ready to face an angry Mr Kapadia! What a blockbuster episode ?#anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/fm9mSnQwGt — Prachi agarwal (@PHamirbasia) October 3, 2022

Moreover, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Toshu will kidnap his own daughter and this will create chaos in the house. What will happen next? Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more: SHOCKING upcoming twists in TRP ruling TV shows