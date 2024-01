Anupamaa: Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu (Rupali Ganguly)are once again in the biggest dilemma of their lives and they have to choose to live without one another. But this time Anuj is losing his calm and patience as he is getting restless to to have Anu back in his life. Anuj is warned by his daughter Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar)to not meet Anu again or else he will lose her, but he continues to miss her. And in the latest episode viewers will witness how Anuj is constantly thinking about Anupamaa and cannot resist himself and will take a final decision to end his differences with Anu and might sacrifice his daughter and Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal). Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly requests fans to not hate Aura Bhatnagar; has THIS to say about Anuj-Aadhya's scenes

Anuj's decision will surprise Aadhya and Shruti as this is something opposite to his nature. But he will show his obsessive lover boy side as he won't be able to tolerate Anu's bonding with Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu FINALLY meets Choti aka Aadya but latter pushes her away; asks her to leave Anuj alone [Watch]

Anuj makes a phone call to Anu and insists she meet her, but Aadya overhears him making a phone call and she strongly tells Anupamaa that she hates her and wants her to be away from his and Anuj's life. Anuj will go against Aadhya after seeing her hatred and ask her to behave.

Since the show is about #Anupamaa's journey It's ANU who DESTROYED her own fairytale She had everything, a loving and supporting husband, her BEBLI who loved her the most and was her biggest cheerleader along with her father. But she chose toxicity over fairytale ITS A FACT — Shraddha Nayak (@Shraddh79524115) January 31, 2024

Anupamaa gets shattered to see her Choti hating her. Anu is miserable to see how her kids hate her and she decides to leave America and go back and stay in Ahmedabad in her closed room. It will be interesting to see if Anu will go back to Ahmedabad or if Beeji will stop her and make Yashdeep and her get married.