Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will finally have a face-off with her ex-husband Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) who can feel her presence around. Anu is been invited by Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) who is Anuj’s fiancée to their home for Aadhya’s (Aadhya Barot) party to make Indian food. Anu reaches their home and Shruti welcomes her who is extremely impressed with her grace and cooking. Anupamaa feels the presence of Anuj and Choti Anu in the house but ignores her feelings and focuses on making food to which she has been invited. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rushad Rana to re-enter the Rupali Ganguly starrer? Here's what we know

In the upcoming episode, you will see Aadhya losing her calm as she sees Anupamaa in their house and doesn't want her father to have a face-off with her. Aadhya makes continuous calls to Anuj to not attend her party, while Shruti rings him up to come home soon as she cannot wait to make her meet Joshi Ben aka Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Sukirti Kandpal shares her pleasant experience shooting with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna

Aadhya fails to keep distance between Anuj and Anupamaa, and they both finally see each other after 5 long years, but their meeting will nothing be sort of reconciliation but a biggest disappointment for MAan fans as Anuj will fail to recognise his ex wife Anu infront of Shruti. This will be shocking for Anu and she will immediately leave the house and go back to Yashpal's restaurant Spice & Chutney.

Precap is for the weekend. We'll ve another MaAn Hit & Miss. Imagine mummy is unknowingly entertaining her daughter's friends? Hey kiddo relax, if ur parents are destined to meet on this day, there's nothing in this universe will stop them, not even YOU! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/6YhthMrSV2 — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 5, 2024

#Anupamaa still misses her Anuj, I guess she will make his fav food to add to the menu. This might make #AnujKapadia more curious as it will be Joshi Ben special dish, just like they had it at Vanraj's cafe. BTW I'm still interested in how they got divorced. #MaAn #AadhyaKapadia pic.twitter.com/JRnsBOU7Lv — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 4, 2024

The excitement to make a wish & then the haunting words ??

A spade pierced in heart can be taken out & healed

But words pierced in the heart can never be taken back nor healed The lone?on wish page ??

? Santa take away all her ? with you ????#RupaliGanguly#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/RaAYoRpHKz — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) January 5, 2024

The viewers are having mixed response of Anu reaching Anuj's house to all's food for Aadhya. And they want Anu to focus on her career and Anuj to marry Shruti.

Watch the video of Anupamaa.