In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Barkha and Malti Devi discuss about Anupamaa's growing closeness with the Shah family. Anuj overhears the conversation and tells them to stay within their limits. He also makes Malti Devi realize the mistakes that she made in the past. Suddenly, Choti Anu comes and informs Anuj that she is down with a high fever and calls her mother Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, at the Shah house, Anu cooks food for Baa and Bapuji. Anuj calls and informs her about Choti Anu's health. Anuj starts panicking and gets worried for his daughter. Bapuji sees Anu's condition and asks her to go to Kapadia house as Choti needs her.

Malti Devi tries to instigate Anuj against Anupamaa and uses Choti Anu. Suddenly, Anu arrives at the Kapadia house and takes care of her daughter. She also expresses concern for Baa and Bapuji. Adhik tells Anupamaa that Pakhi can go and stay in the Shah house and take care of them. But, Pakhi loses her calm and refuses to go. She says that she is not like her mother Anupamaa who is a maid.

Dimpy scolds Pakhi as she listens to music and does not take care of her grandparents. Bapuji tells Pakhi to leave. He suddenly falls in the bedroom with Leela, while helping her to go to the washroom. The two feel helpless.

Anuj will be seen bringing both Baa and Bapuji to the Kapadia house and taking care of them. Malti Devi will lose her calm seeing Anuj care for them.