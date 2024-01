Anupamaa is hitting the TRP charts all over again and the viewers are enjoying the leap as the twists and turns are leaving them more and more excited. And now these upcoming twists in the Rupali Ganguly starrer are going to take the excitement to another level. In the upcoming episodes, you will see the new entry in the show, Deepu played by Vaquar Shaikh. Anuj plans to get married to Shruti and Aadhya tries her level best to keep Anu and Anuj away. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj and Shruti's wedding preparations begin; will Anu also move on with Deepu?

But the twist is here that Aadhya will have a change of heart after her dead mom Maya aka Chavvi Pandey comes in her dreams and makes her realise that Anupamaa is the perfect mother for her and she is doing wrong to her. Aadhya will only reveal to Anuj that Joshi Ben is no one but Anupamaa. Anuj has a strong feeling about Joshi Ben being Anu but Aadhya strongly denies this claim of her father as she doesn't want him to reconcile with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj or Deepu – Who will save Anu as she risks her life following fire at restaurant?

Meanwhile, Anuj will live in a misconception that Anu has moved on with Deepu and he will be away from her thinking that he doesn't want to burden her with his presence and will not let her know about his whereabouts in America. Devika will visit Anuj and Anu in the USA and make them get back together with the help of Aadya aka Choti Anu.

On the other hand in India, Titu who is trying his level best to convince Vanraj Shah that he is in love with his daughter-in-law Dimpy will become the love interest of Pakhi. Pakhi falls for Titu after she learns he is a very successful and popular choreographer and now she starts liking him and is seen being over-friendly with him. And tries to keep Titu away from Dimpi as he is in love with her.

Adhik to take Ishaani along with him

During the Makar Sankranti celebration Adhik comes to take his daughter Ishani and brings a court order against her and this leaves the entire Shah family shocked and how.