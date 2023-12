Rupali Ganguly starrer television show Anupamaa will soon go through a major transformation. About a month back, makers of Anupamaa have already released a particular promo where it was shown how Anupamaa has moved to America and is trying to adjust in the new country sans Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Ardent fans had mixed response to the promo as it hinted towards Maan separation. Now a new promo of the same show has been recently released where one can see how Anupamaa is adjusting to her new life in US, the same promo has a small glimpse of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). So, what exactly can you expect from the show's upcoming story. Check out below. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's plush house is where chic meets mod [View Pics]

Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa's separation

Yes, its Rajan Shahi's favourite thing to do, separating the leads of his shows. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa's separation didn't worked initially for the show and the TRP's did went down. The makers however have once again taken a risk and will introduce Maan separation. In the promo you can see how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) says that while her dream of coming America did turn true her loved one's are not there with her. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more shows bringing back old characters for TRPs

Aurra Bhatnagar to play Choti Anu

Post leap, Asmi Deo will bid adieu to the show. The character of Choti Anu will be played by Aurra Bhatnagar. Aurra is known for her stellar performances in shows like Barrister Babu and Suhaagan. It would be intresting to see Aurra as Choti Anu. Post leap, Choti Anu is speculated to hate Anupamaa. Malti Devi will have a big role to play behind Anupamaa's messed up life.

Anupamaa's relationship with her family members

The dynamics of Anupamaa's relationship with her loved ones will certainly change after the leap. While we already know that Choti Anu and Anuj will be distanced from Anupamaa's life, it would be interesting to see which Shah member will be in her touch. It is speculated that Romil will be the one only who will be in touch with Anupamaa from the Kapadia's.

Will Anupamaa finally fulfill her dream?

The promo gives no hint of Anupamaa fulfilling her long last dream of becoming a successful dancer. While she has reached America, will her most awaited dream of being a dancer will finally see light of the day. Only time will tell.

Kavya, Dimpie's baby

The leap is said to be around of five years. But natural, Kavya and Dimpi who are currently pregnant will be seen with their respective babies post leap. It is also speculated that Muskan Bamne might quit Anupamaa as she doesn't want to play the role of mother at such young age. So will Muskaan quit the show, or will Pakhi remain childless, we are definitely excited to see that.