Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will once again land in trouble as the latest promo shows how Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) is unhappy with the constant attention that Anu is giving to Pari after her arrival from the USA. Choti Anu has been instigated by Malti Devi (Apara Mehta), who tells her that Anupamaa loves her own kids, especially Pari, Kinjal's (Nidhi Shah) daughter, more than her adopted child. Choti Anu is convinced that Anu doesn't love her more, and she is seen getting affected by her mom Anu spending more time with Pari and Kinjal. Also Read - Dayaben's 'return' helps Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah BEAT Anupamaa on TRP chart; Boycott TMKOC trend falls flat

In the promo, you can see Choti Anu feeling jealous of how Anupamaa is holding Pari in her arms, and she then starts making stubborn demands to sit with her. While Anu and Kinjal tried to calm her down and say there is no space in the car ahead and she can sit behind, later the car meets with a fatal accident, where it looks like Kinjal has lost her life. And Anu is in a dilemma and in danger as she is stuck with Pari and Choti Anu in the car that is stuck at a scary height. Also Read - Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda: Male TV actors with highest insta followers

Will Choti Anu, too, lose her life? Will Anupamaa manage to escape and save Pari and Choti Anh? It will be an interesting watch. Also, the upcoming promos show how Anu and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have become strangers and stayed in the USA. Is this accident the reason behind their separation?