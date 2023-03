Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The current track revolves around Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) leaving Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) forever. How could he do this to Anupamaa? Every viewer wants this answer; they are more angry with Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj Kapadia, than Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey). This Anupamaa, whom he loved for 26 years, how was it so easy for him to leave everything behind and move on? The current track on the show has everyone hooked to see what happens next in Anupamaa’s life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Abhinav and Akshara face financial crises; how will they save Abhir?

Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) has some doubt that something has happened between her mummy and papa, so she continues to ask Anuj to call Anupamaa and ask why she is not coming to meet her. It might be possible that Choti Anu will do something to reunite them. We see in the upcoming episode that Kanta (Savita Prabhune) came to Mumbai to make Anuj realize this, but she fails, as Anuj clearly told her that Anuj's chapter will be closed in Anupamaa's life. So let's watch what happens next. On the other side, Anuj wants to leave Maaya's (Chhavi Pandey) house, but once again, Maaya manipulates him and tries to convince him to stay with her. She has decided to not let Anuj go at any cost and is devising new plans to make him hers.

On the other side, it might be possible that Anupamaa leaves everything behind, as we see in the new promo, where we see Anupamaa leave the Kapadia Mansion as well as all her relations and start a new journey with the blessing of Kanha ji, who has always been there for her. Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) feel extremely happy as they finally get the Kapadia empire, but because of this, Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) and Adhik's (Adhik Mehta) relationship may suffer.

The Anupamaa show is going to take a leap where we can see Anupamaa complete her studies and become a big businesswoman. Now the viewers are waiting to see the new upcoming episode in which they want Anupamaa to live a single, happy life.