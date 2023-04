Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa daily soap has been a source of inspiration to all women. The current track is all about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) starting a new life with new hopes. She is completely broken, but her mother and brother support her, and we see that Anupamaa is returning back to normal. On the other side, Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) changed everything in Kapadia Mansion because she now feels she is the owner of the mansion. Anupamaa is still crying and remembering Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Anuj is also restless thinking of Anupamaa. On the other hand, Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) got a new job after two years. So everybody is very happy to see Vanraj happy. Anupamaa starts her dance academy with Samar, Pakhi and Kinjal, Toshu, and they all support her. Also Read - TRP Report week 13: Anupamaa-Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain the rating, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check top 7 shows]

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) come up with a master plan. She will take care of Anuj, as she cannot leave him this time. In an upcoming episode, we can see Anupamaa calling Maaya and asking about Choti Anu, and Anuj, but she cuts the call. Maaya continues to manipulate Anuj about Anupamaa. It is possible that Maaya will succeed in further drawing lines between Anuj and Anupamaa. On the other hand, Vanraj will also play a game to come back into Anupamaa's life, but Anupamaa will never accept his proposal as she is not like Maaya and Kavya. (Madalsa Sharma)

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we can see Vanraj Shah play a dirty game because he wants Anupamaa back in his life. Let's see what happens next in the Anupamaa show, and will Anuj be able to realize his mistakes in time? The viewers are very sure that Choti Anu will do something for her parents. Because she is the one who knows everything about Maaya and her intentions, that's why Maaya sent her on her school trip. Viewers are highly wishing that the Anupamaa show take a short leap because they want to see Anupamaa in a new avatar.