Anupamaa spoiler alert: The current track sees Devika (Jaswir Kaur) and Dheeraj (Nitesh Pandey) arriving at the Kapadia house, where Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is scolding Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly ) because he is still upset with her and refuses to speak with her. Devika and Dheeraj get shocked to learn the details when Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant ) and Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) explain everything that they are getting worried about Anuj and Anupamaa. Later, they are told that they are going to get married. As they are very inspired to see Anuj and Anupamaa's love story. The Shah house invited the Kapadia family for the celebration of Holi, but Anuj decided not to go anywhere and not celebrate Holi. And also, he thought, "Anupamaa, how did she forget her Anu so fast?"

Anupamaa will be seen in the upcoming episode going to the Shah house for the first Holi of Pakhi (Muskan Bamne), Adhik (Adhik Mehta) and , as she is determined to never lose hope and to always smile in any situation. But Dheeraj insists on convincing Anuj that she is the woman he has been waiting for 26 years and that he should never abandon her because she is the love of his life. On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey ) can never play Holi as he does not love the colours, but Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tries to make him jealous by saying that she will be playing Holi with Anirudh. Now the show has gotten interesting because it was the first time Vanraj played Holi out of jealousy.

Now we have to wait for Anuj and Anupamaa's Holi celebration, as theirs was also the first Holi. It was also fascinating to see if Anuj comes or not? Viewers are eager to see Anupamaa and Anuj's love story. But this is a huge hurdle that they will have to jump to make their relationship win.

In the future episodes, we might see Devika and Dheeraj's wedding. We also hope that Anuj realises that whatever happened was not Anupamaa's fault and both will reunite as before after this brief hiccup.