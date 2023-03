Last night's episode of Anupamaa was very emotional. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) left Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in a condition where she becomes unconscious. Devika (Jasveer Kaur) calls a doctor to take care of Anupamaa. The doctor clearly says that she is in mental depression; don't leave her for a single second. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), on the other hand, became very happy because he believes that destiny will decide something for him. Of late, Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) has become close to Anirudhh and Anuj has now left Anupamaa. Vanraj Shah hopes that Anupamaa will make a comeback in his life. Also Read - Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, Fahmaan Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and other TV hunks who are the darling of their co-stars

In the upcoming episode, we can clearly see that because of Anuj and Anupamaa's separation, Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) and Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) are very excited because they want the rule of Kapadia Mension as well as his property. Let's see what happens. Will they succeed in their plan or not? Anupamaa told Devika that he would not come because he had left her alone, while Dheeraj (Nitesh Pandey) tried his hardest, which Anuj could see, but Dheeraj failed. Viewers really do not expect that Anuj will do this to Anupamaa, as they hope for the best that they will reunite because they can't live without each other.

We can see that Anupamaa and Anuj have gone missing. Where did they go? All viewers are really waiting for the next episode, but it might be possible that Anuj called Anupamaa to meet her one last time and give her divorce papers. It's possible that a major incident occurs there that seriously injures Anupamaa, causing Anuj to realize his feelings for her. Anupamaa is trending now because the whole of India is waiting for the twist in the serial of Anupamaa. The viewers only say to Vanraj that you don't get happy because Anupamaa has never come to you. There is buzz that Anupamaa might discover that she is pregnant once again!

Will this incident bring Anuj and Anupamaa together?