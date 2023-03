Anupamaa is dishing out high-voltage drama for the TRPs. The current track is a truly emotional one for viewers. Every woman will relate to the issues faced by Anupamaa in her life. In the upcoming episode, every viewer hopes that Anupamaa will not forgive Anuj (Gurav Khanna). They think he will again break Anupamaa's heart, just as Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) did when Anupamaa came into his life. Upset viewers now see no difference between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - Anupamaa Poll: Are Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj the same? Fans' verdict will leave you SHOCKED

In the upcoming episode, it might be possible that Anupamaa leaves everything behind and starts a new life with her mother. The audience wants to see her happy face being a truly single woman. They feel that every other man is the same. There is no end of drama in the life of Anuj Kapadia too. It might be possible that because of Choti Anu; he will marry Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) and start a new life with her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Neither Anuj nor Vanraj; Anu flies solo towards a new unexpected goal; will she succeed this time?

Or else, Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) will make Anuj realize that everything was done by Maaya. Choti Anu is the one who made the MaAn connection, so now all hopes are on Choti Anu. A new twist has taken place because of the leap. Now, Anuj and Anupamaa are against each other as business rivals. Anupamaa is never going to forgive him. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING Upcoming twists: Broken Anuj Kapadia starts hallucinating; Anu to join politics after Vanraj's indecent proposal and more

Because of this ruin, Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) starts to take over the Kapadia family and property. As Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) is not happy with this, her and Adhik's (Adhik Mehta) relationship will suffer. Let's watch what happens. Now that everything is in Maaya's hands, if she will give up Choti Anu for the sake of Anuj's life. Will Maaya make this sacrifice for her rivals?