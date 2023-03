Anupamaa spoiler alert: In the latest episode, everyone try to find Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Bapuji (Arvind Vaidya) panicked after learning that Anupamaa is missing and no one has any clue about her. Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra), and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) blame themselves for being responsible for all this. They say that they all continued to call Anupamaa and force her to live with them. This is the reason Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) left. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is very happy, but Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) clearly told him that their relationship is not breakable. Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) and Anush (Rohit Bakshi) try to takeover Kapadia mansion in Anuj’s absence. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn says RRR won at the Oscars 2023 because of him; here's why

In the upcoming episodes, we can see Anuj and Anupamaa go to the same temple where highly spiritual pooja is being done, but they cannot see each other. Anupamaa prays to her Kanha Ji to bring Anuj into her life, as she can't live without him. But unfortunately, Vanraj comes and tries to convince Anupamaa to take her home and also said that this "shayar gazal" (26 years of love) is all fake and the truth is that "sare aadmi ek jaise hote hai," but Anupamaa clearly told him she could not go with him.

Anupamaa maintains its No. 1 in the serial TRP list and this is due to the major twists and turns we get to see on the show. Now, in the next track, we can see the show take a new leap where we can see Anupamaa become a professional. In the promo, we can see that they will be someone new who will enter Anupamaa's life and help her in her new endeavour, as she leaves Kapadia House and Kapadia Business. It's possible that with her Kanha Ji's blessings, Anupamaa will find her new path. Will Anupamaas' life finally get settled? Will she find unconditional love and success this time? Will she be able to forget her past and move on from it towards a new life?