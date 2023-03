Anupamaa spoiler alert: Right now all eyes are on what turn Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) relationship will take. Anuj leaves his love of 26 years because of one foster child. As the audience already assumes, this time Anupamaa's mother will take action. She came to the Shah house and gave a nice hearing to everyone. She told everyone that they could not manage their family without Anupamaa; in fact, she taunted Baa (Alpana Buch) that she couldn’t even cook khichdi for anyone. She held the Shahs responsible for ruining Anupamaa's life. On the other side, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) makes a plan and is determined that this time she will not leave Anuj. Maaya and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) take care of Anuj, but now after the angry storm when he is calmer, Anuj remembers Anupamaa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod BEATS Anupamaa; Check Top 10 TV shows list

Entertainment News: What happens next in Anupamaa?

Entertainment News: What happens next in Anupamaa?

In the upcoming episode, we can see Kanta (Savita Prabhune) reach Mumbai, where Maaya lives and Kanta becomes a fighter for her daughter, but she realises that her efforts wil be futile. Anuj has explicitly said that the the Anupamaa chapter in his life is over. Sadly, back home, Anupamaa is hopeful that everything between her and Anuj will be fine soon when her mother goes to talk with him. But her hopes will come crashing down soon as now it's confirmed that Anuj and Anupamaa can never be reunited.

In the future episodes, we can see Anupamaa leave Kapadia Mansion and all her relatives crying. They all support Anupamaa and want her to leave everything and start a new journey in her life. We can also see Anupamaa finish her finance studies and become a big entrepreneur. We are eagerly waiting to see Anuj to realize Anupamaa's importance in his life and regret his mistake. But will Anupamaa be able to fall in love ever again or trust anyone again in her life?