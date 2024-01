Anupamaa is the No.1 show on the TRP ratings. The fans of the show were missing the romance of MaAn for a long time. As of now, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is staying with Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) at his place. His Beeji has taken a deep liking for Anupamaa. She hopes that Yashdeep will settle down for Anupamaa as she really adores her. On the other hand, Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) tells Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) that Joshi Ben is only Anupamaa the love of Anuj's life. Now, Saas Bahu and Betiyaan has shared a clip that has MaAn fans all excited. Also Read - Anupamaa: When Nidhi Shah said she'd NOT play a mother on-screen, was willing to quit the show on THIS condition

Anupamaa: Anu and Anuj have a dreamy romance on the show

Anupamaa fans will see a moment where Anuj and Anu come face to face. When she finds out that he has plans to marry Shruti, she will decide to sacrifice her love. But Anuj is not over Anupamaa as yet. When he sees her with Yashdeep he has mixed feelings on the same. But Anupamaa is cool about it much to his dismay. In the promo shared by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, we can see them getting all romantic. MaAn fans are on cloud nine post the promo... Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anu and Yashdeep bond to grow deeper? Will she tie the knot for third time due to THIS person

Aur ye chaudhavi ki chand se khubsurat log..????❤️‍?? Chaudhavi ka chand hai

Ya aaftab hai

Jo bhi hai khuda ki kasam

Laajawab hai..??❤️‍?#MaAnTogetherForever ❤#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/ivkYU7PRPf — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) January 26, 2024

Is Friday a #MaAn 2.0 day ??‍♀️ don’t bother am just blabbering ??????

कल चौदहवी की रात थी ♥️ Hope my mum never figures this account of mine #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/tanmhRGDRg — Mshivi (@Mshivi167484) January 26, 2024

These two haven't really shared the screen in so long but one romantic sequence and they bring back all the feels.

Why are they like this ?? — Mani (@Monster5390) January 26, 2024

We can see the immense excitement of all fans of MaAn. The two have been separated for a while now. Anupamaa has met Kinjal and her grand-daughter Pari in the US. But Toshu was not aware that she is there. MaAn fans are hoping for happy days in the coming episodes.