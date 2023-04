Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa's episode began with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being really disturbed by Vanraj's (Sudhanshu Pandey) words. As viewers, we do not know what happened to Anuj. Devika (Jaswir Kaur) comes to meet Anuj and to make him understand that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is still waiting for him. But Anuj does not understand what he is losing in his life. Also Read - Nach Baliye 10 contestants list: Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna-Akansha Chamola and other TV jodis who may participate

Anupamaa can fly high

On the other side, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) tells everything to Vanraj about how Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) is snatching the dance academy from Anupamaa. Everyone is shocked to hear this, but what about Samar (Sagar Parekh)? What happened to him because of Dimpy? Later, we can see Kanta (Savita Prabhune) and Bhavesh (Mehul Nisar) making Anupamaa understand that she can start her dance academy with her home. They all convert their house into a dance academy.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see Dimpy and Samar arriving at Shah House and announcing that they are getting married. What will Leela (Alpana Buch) do? Will she handle everything on her own or call Anupamaa to sort out the mess.

Anupamaa does not need any one

Viewers hope that this time Anupamaa will not come because she is a new Anupamaa who lives her life for herself only. She promised herself that now she can do whatever she wants, and viewers are really happy to see this new dynamic. We see that now, this time, Vanraj comes to support Anupamaa, but this is all because of his selfish nature. As everyone knows, Vanraj again wants Anupamaa in his life.

Anupamaa's life is filled with those who are always giving her pain. but that phase looks finally over. In the future episode, we can see one new character who will be seen in the show. It might be possible that it is Neena Gupta, or it may be that Apurva Aganihotri is coming back in the show since we already see him as Dr. Advait Kapoor. Let's see who will be coming to change Anupamaa's life.