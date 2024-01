Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's show will see a new entry coming in the show and it is claimed that he plays the role of Anupamaa's new love interest in the show. In the latest promo, we see Vaquar Shaikh making an entry and Anu getting banged into him as this has left the fans with high hopes. Ever since the new promo came out, fans have been asking for a strong love angle between the new character played by Vaquar Shaikh. But reportedly he may not play Anupamaa's lover but will turn into his biggest support while leading her life in America. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter goes missing, new love angle for Anu; have a look at the upcoming track

The buzz is that Vaquar might play the role of Biji's second son in the show who is planning to set up a new business in the food chain and will offer Anu a business partnership. And this will remind Anu of Anuj and her good times. Anupamaa will confront Vaquar's character that she was married to businessman Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) but today is separated from him. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj is shocked to know Aadya is keeping him away from Anu in America; decides to finally meet her

Humne bhi Apko dekh liya ek frame mein??♥️ Welcome to this new entry..#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/R8fD9khHgY — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) January 16, 2024

Biji and Anu..Another beautiful addition Post leap ..❤️❤️#Anupamaa Happiness will Always get Your heart smile ☺️ pic.twitter.com/OjUTfakirm — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) January 16, 2024

The new character Vaquar will help Anu move on from Anuj, and Biji will have a desire to make Anu her bahu as she is totally smitten by her. Well, these speculations are only leaving the Anupamaa show lovers intrigued. But this latest leap in the show is interesting and the fans want to have Anuj and Anu face off and end their relationship as they feel he is better with his daughter Aadhya and Shruti.

Will Anuj get married to Shruti? (Sukriti Kandpal) Will Anupamaa move on from Anuj? Will Aadhya be able to forgive her mom? Well, these upcoming twists have brought the TRP back.

