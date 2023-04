Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The current track begins with Kavya (Madalsha Sharma), who seems to be insecure with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she knows about Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) intentions. On the other side, Kavya will also do the same with her ex-husband, Aniruddh, as Vanraj and Kavya don’t want each other as their life partners. Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) gets manipulated by Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant), and she creates a scene in the dance academy and starts fighting against Anupamaa. On the other hand, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) has been having dreams about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Now we see Anuj buying a saree, but for whom? It is for Anupama? It may be possible that Anuj has realised his mistakes. But Vanraj showed Anuj a picture of Anupamaa showing how she has moved on so quickly with her family. Also Read - Anupamaa Top upcoming twists: Anuj to realise his mistake and regret; but is it too late to go back to Anu?

Anupamaa: Anu starts a new life

In the upcoming episode, we can see Vanraj reaches Mumbai and meets Anuj, he starts to manipulate him about how Anupamaa has moved on, so it is better that he also leave her completely. On the other hand, because of dimpy's changed behaviour, Anupamaa has left her dance academy, and this is the major turn where we can see Anupamaa leave everything behind and start her new journey.

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Anupamaa and Anuj finally reunite?

In the upcoming future episode, we can see somewhere Anuj can realize his mistakes, but now Vanraj and Maaya play a game with them as they both want their own way in life. Let's see what happens next. The interesting twists and turns we can see in Anupamaa serial is where Vanraj and Maaya become one team and destroy every hope of MaAn fans. But there are many fans who do not want Anuj and Anupamaa to reunite as she has got tears and pain in this relationship and it is better that she leaves everything and starts a new journey where she can live happily, on her own terms. It will also set a great example for women viewers of the show that a woman doesn't need a man; she is enough for herself. Let's see what Anupamaa decides. Now in the upcoming episode, we can see that a new character will come to guide Anupamaa. There have been speculations that it is Neena Gupta, who will play a crucial role in Anupamaa and help her move on with her life and make her a great businesswoman. Will Anupamaa finally become independent and happy? Will Anuj reunite with her ever? All this remains to be seen.