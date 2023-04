Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa begins with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being thrown out of her dance academy. But what about Samar (Sagar Parekh). He does not say anything to Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). Samar's behavior has not been well received by viewers. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) taunted Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) because of his fake 26 years of love for Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj reveals all about his first meeting with Rupali Ganguly aka Anu and it will make you laugh hard

Anuj was not giving any explanation to Vanraj and left the shopping mall, but Vanraj stopped him. He showed him the picture of Anupamaa and said Anupamaa has moved on with her old family. Vanraj also stated to Anuj that he need not make a re-entry into Anupamaa's life. Let's see what happens. Anuj will agree with Vanraj and never come into Anupamaa's life. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's grand birthday bash; Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa cast attend the celebration [Watch Video]

Vanraj try to impress Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Vanraj brings a saree for her as a friend. Anupamaa does not take it. Vanraj has played a double game with Anupamaa and Anuj in Mumbai. He told Anuj that Anupamaa is very happy with her family, and on the other side, he tells Anupamaa that he is busy with Maaya (Chhavi Panday). Well, viewers are not really surprised because this is the side of Vanraj Shah which they are already in the know. Let's see what fate decides for Anupamaa. Will she clarify the misunderstanding with Anuj or will she trust Vanraj? Also Read - Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna shares selfie with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh; fans manifest a project for them

Anupamaa: MaAn fans want a reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we will see how Anupamaa will begin her journey. She has now been literally abandoned by Anuj, and her dance academy is being run by Dimpy. Viewers are surprised because Dimpy is not her daughter or relative, so who is she to throw out Anupamaa?

Viewers really want to see Dimpy's end in Samar's life; Dimpy's behavior proves to the audience that humanity is not alive. In Anupamaa's hard times, no one is with her except her mother and her brother. MaAn fans want a reunion of the two at the soonest.