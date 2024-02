Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly)life is once again in turmoil after she has a face-off with Anuj Kapadia(Gaurav Khanna). As Anu and Anuj saw each other, she ran away from him and since then he has been restless to meet her. Anuj gets extremely desperate to talk to Anu and he makes her a call, but they both don't talk to each other and Anu realises that it's Anuj's call. Anupamaa is adamant that she never wants to meet Anuj in her life. But fate decides otherwise, Anuj sees Anu in his dreams and they indulge in their romance which leaves the fans excited and happy. While Aadhya tries to burn Anupamaa's picture and continues expressing extreme hate. Also Read - Anupamaa star Sukriti Kandpal praises Rupali Ganguly for carrying the show and the title role; says 'She is living every actor's dream'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj, Shruti's wedding card ready; Anu refuses to stay with Toshu, Kinjal

In the upcoming episode, fans will witness Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar) visiting Anupamaa in the restaurant, where she pushes her away after she learns that she is her Choti. Anu breaks down and curses herself as a bad mother after she realises that she doesn't recognise her daughter. After having an emotional breakdown she faints and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh)holds her. Later Yashdeep once again bumps into Anuj and he asks her to not meet Anu as she is emotionally weak. Anuj gets extremely insecure and jealous seeing him getting close to his Anu. Toshu sees Yashdeep and Anu togther and once again doubts his mother. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to vow to bring Aadhya on the right track; to question Anuj Kapadia's upbringing?

Trending Now

Dkp @starolus please do enlightening how a 7 year old is expected to understand that her foster mother walked out in her n her father for their happiness when repeated even that day they were complaining of lack of her time n priority #anupamaa #AnujKapadia #maan pic.twitter.com/XNQAEknSlV — Resh (@AnujK_fan) January 31, 2024

So #Anupamaa - 3rd banda at the present?‍♀️? - remind Devi ka dialogue “jahan tak ex pati ko bhi sambhaleghi”? - remember your promise that made u to ? #AnujKapadia ? You are in this state because you are RESPONSIBLE pic.twitter.com/wezZUGAbp1 — ???MoNU DaVInder??? (@iammonuqueen) January 31, 2024

Anupamaa cannot tolerate Aadhya's hate and she is deeply affected by it. However later it is predicted that Anupamaa will question Anuj's upbringing seeing Aadhya being so disrespectful towards her. But these are just speculations and wonder how their relationship will unfold. While Anuj decides to tell Shruti the truth about Joshi Ben is only his Anupamaa. Will Shruti become the cupid between Anuj and Anupamaa?