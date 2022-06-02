The TV show Anupamaa has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. The storyline is all about Anupamaa breaking the societal norms and hailing for women's empowerment. The latest track has Anupamaa getting married for the second time despite failed marriage. It was recently that Anu and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) got married in the show. Now, as the story progresses, it is shown that Anu and Anuj are headed toward adoption. A sweet girl has entered their lives and it is being portrayed as if they are going to adopt her. But fans are upset with this. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood celebrities who found love again after an ugly, failed marriage
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans are disappointed with the makers and are trending 'Delay adoption in Anupamaa' on social media. Viewers are saying that they want to see Anupamaa progressing in life and not adopting a baby. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji REVEALS he thought Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will never be made; says, ‘I thought I’ll die…’
Will the makers of Anupamaa bring about a change in the storyline after fans' demand? Well, only time will tell. Watch this space for more updates. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 big shocker: Nakuul Mehta hospitalized; to take a break from Disha Parmar starrer show
