The TV show Anupamaa has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. The storyline is all about Anupamaa breaking the societal norms and hailing for women's empowerment. The latest track has Anupamaa getting married for the second time despite failed marriage. It was recently that Anu and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) got married in the show. Now, as the story progresses, it is shown that Anu and Anuj are headed toward adoption. A sweet girl has entered their lives and it is being portrayed as if they are going to adopt her. But fans are upset with this.

and fans are disappointed with the makers and are trending 'Delay adoption in Anupamaa' on social media. Viewers are saying that they want to see Anupamaa progressing in life and not adopting a baby. Check out a few tweets below:

We love the actors but can't tolerate the crap being served to us DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — _Shraddz._♡ (@ShraddaSriram) June 1, 2022

Our dear actors and the team is working very hard to get this show on top.

They deserve better storyline and tracks than whats currently being shown. DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — ?Persisting_In_Reverie? (@ShrishtyGupta3) June 1, 2022

DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA Me when this adoption track started right from the honeymoon, abruptly— pic.twitter.com/0AUtqr7MxX — W̲A̲Z̲ ❤️ (@WazihaNSonchita) June 1, 2022

Nothing against the actors

Please rethink about the storyline DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) June 1, 2022

Chhoti anu is so cute...but not so soon...let them enjoy their married life....

DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — Mansi (@mansilovesmaan) June 1, 2022

They are just 4 days into their marriage!!

DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA — _Shraddz._♡ (@ShraddaSriram) June 1, 2022

This contract waked a hope that she will finally go to America ????#Anupamaa's dance academy,AK's office scenes, restaurant project.....where all these are dumped? DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/lm2TrLyrJX — ?Jιყα (@Rups_pankha) June 1, 2022

Will the makers of Anupamaa bring about a change in the storyline after fans' demand? Well, only time will tell. Watch this space for more updates.