Anupamaa show is quiet popular among masses and makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their daily soap interesting. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has been running successfully since a long time now. The current track of Anupamaa is solely focused on Samar's death and Anupamaa-Vanraj running behind to give him justice. While, Kinjal, Toshu, Baa and Pakhi back out from the case and deny to record their statements.

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj feels guilty as Vanraj calls him Samar's murderer. Anu feels bad as everyone backs out from the case. Anupamaa and Vanraj feel ashamed seeing their family back out from their family. Anuj comes to help Anupamaa and wants to give justice to Samar. He has a strong evidence with him and decides to send Sonu behind the bars. Sonu and his father Suresh are famous personalities who have strong connections in the society. They threaten the Shah family to take back their case.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj gets deeply affected by Samar's death as is nto able to bear the pain that he is going through. Vanraj falls unconscous and leaves everyone shocked. The doctor reveals that Vanraj needs therapy as his young son has died and that has left a huge impact on his mental health. The family gets shocked as they are unable to see Vanraj in deep pain. Kavya stands with Vanraj and supports him. Vanraj wants his son to get justice. On the other hand, Anupamaa fails to save her Shah family from Suresh and Sonu.

Will Vanraj come out of traums? Will Anupamaa and Vanraj be able to give justice to Samar? WHat will happen next?