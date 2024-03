Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show has captivated audience attention with its interesting storyline. The recent entry of Vaquar Shaikh, who portrays the character of Yashdeep, has certainly spiced up the show with more drama. While some fans speculate that Yashdeep will remain Anu's true friend, others strongly believe that Anu may get married to Yashdeep. While we don't know how the story will exactly unfold, we certainly know that fans love seeing Yashdeep and Anu together. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Vaquar Shaikh opened up about working with Rupali Ganguly and their hilarious fun banter. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up about his incredible journey from the Rajan Shahi show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Vaquar Shaikh reveals being impressed with Rupali Ganguly's portrayal of Anu

What many don't know is that Vaquar Shaikh and Rupali Ganguly have already worked together in the past. Back then, Rupali thought that Vaquar is reserved and a bit arrogant too as he doesn't talk to anybody. Recalling Rupali's first impression about him, the actor said, 'So, Rupali and I have worked together in the past. At that time, we didn't have a lot of conversation. When I met Rupali once again on the sets of Anupamaa, she eventually revealed about her first impression about me. She stated that when she first met me, she thought I am a bit arrogant as I didn't used to talk to anyone on the previous show set. I laughed at it and explained to Rupali that there's nothing like that.' Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As Vaquar has most of his scenes with Rupali, he has very keenly observed her as a performer and has nothing but praiseworthy words for his co-star. Vaquar said, 'It's been more than 3 years of Rupali playing Anupamaa, and you won't believe but she has imbibed all the big and small characteristics of her character in her persona. I mean, the way she enacts it is commendable. Whenever we have an emotional scene where Rupali has to cry a lot, I always say to Rupali, 'Tum kya rote ho?'

Talking about Anupamaa, after learning that it was Toshu who kept the piece of jewelry in her bag, Anu will make sure that he pays for his misdeeds.