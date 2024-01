Anupamaa has seen a resurgence in ratings in the past couple of weeks. We will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is now on her own in the US. Fans are awaiting the reunion of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa but that will take some time. There is a new entry in the life of Anupamaa. We will see a new man helping her out in a new place to navigate her life. Seasoned actor Vaquar Shaikh is the latest man in the life of Anupamaa. We spoke to the veteran to know more about his journey on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma reacts to Kavya facing criticism for staying with Vanraj instead of daughter Maahi [Exclusive]

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with us, Vaquar Shaikh said that the life of Anupamaa was full of turbulence. He told us, "I am playing Yashdeep. It is an important role, fans have to wait and watch to see how their story unfolds in the coming days." He also told us that Rupali Ganguly and he are friends since a long time. "I have worked with her on a show before. Anupamaa is doing really well and I am very happy for her. I am glad to be a part of a show as big as Anupamaa," he said. Vaquar Shaikh told fans to expect some surprises in the coming days. "If I reveal everything it won't be fun. Whether it is romance or friendship you need to wait and watch," he says with a laugh. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter goes missing, new love angle for Anu; have a look at the upcoming track

Fans now want to see a strong and independent Anupamaa on the show. Anuj and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) will be tying the knot soon as per the track. The lives of Vanraj, Kinjal, Toshu are also moving ahead. We have to see what Yashdeep does to the life of Anupamaa.