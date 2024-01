Anupamaa fans have seen the entry of Yashdeep on the show. Seasoned TV actor Vaquar Shaikh is playing the role. In the coming days, we will see that he makes an entry in the life of Anupamaa. Anupamaa and Yashdeep will become friends in a jiffy. He is the step-brother of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Many are wondering if Anupamaa will have a love track with Yashdeep in the coming days. After her marriage with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) ended, she found love with her classmate Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). However, their love story did not last due to the issues of the Shah family. Also Read - Anupamaa rules; Bigg Boss 17, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jump up the ladder on Most-Liked TV shows list – Check Top 10

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to get stuck between Anuj and his step-brother Deepu?

Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh opens up on romancing Rupali Ganguly

We spoke to Vaquar Shaikh on the trend of TV producers casting young actors in most of their shows. There are very few serials with mature actors. But, at the same time, we see that shows with seasoned actors have a fan following of their own. Many also lament that Indian TV does not tell mature love stories like Pakistani shows or content from other parts of the globe. He tells us, "Of course, we need new stories with good actors. There are many of my contemporaries and even those five years younger to me complaining of only receiving stereotypical roles on show. They are seasoned actors and deserve better. Mature love stories can also be hits with the audience. It is depends on the story and how the scenes connect with the viewers." Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh reveals fans are in for unexpected twists; shares details of his friendship with Rupali Ganguly [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Vaquar Shaikh on how mature actors romance better onscreen

We have seen how fans fight on social media over their favourite couple and do not spare producers as well if they feel something is amiss. Vaquar Shaikh tells us with a laugh, "When kids romance they end up fighting. The moments, theraaav (pause/introspection) and connection you see in great love stories needs depth. Seasoned actors have seen and experienced life so they can deliver those lines with better effect. Kids will only fight, whether on social media or real life (laughs out loud). "

On collaborating with Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi

Vaquar Shaikh also told us, "Rajan Shahi has made such a fantastic show. I feel lucky and honoured to be a part of this serial which is topping TRP charts. The writing is so good that every actor feels motivated to do better. I know him for a long time but we never got to collaborate on a project. At one time, we were supposed to come together but that project got shelved. I am glad that I got this chance. My fans will also love my part in Anupamaa."