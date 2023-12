Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show has been running for three years now and was always at the top of the TRP charts. But since a few weeks ago, the show has dropped down on the TRP charts. This drop had left everyone surprised. However, many fans have said that the reason for this drop would be Samar Shah's death sequence. It was the most heartbreaking sequence of Anupamaa and Rupali Ganguly, Sagar Parekh made everyone cry with their last scene together. Many were disappointed as Samar was Anupamaa's biggest support. Post that sequence, the TRPs of the show dropped and people started trolling the makers of the show. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anu gets promotion while Anuj is keen to meet the new chef; will MaAn finally come face to face?

Rajan Shahi reveals if Samar's death track backfired for Anupamaa

Fans said mean things about the makers and wanted them to bring back Samar. Now, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has finally reacted to the low TRPs and revealed if Samar's death was a bad decision. Speaking to TellyChakkar, Rajan Shahi said that when makes long term shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, one has to take certain calculated risks. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Chhoti aka Aadhya devices plans to keep Anuj-Anu away; fans blame makers for whitewashing Anu's character

He revealed that 5-6 months ago, they had planned Toshu's death but then they decided let's not to do it now. He explained that Anupamaa going to America with Malti Devi was planned back then and when she didn't go fans were disappointed. He added that if she had gone that time, she wouldn't have gone now. He said that they know the longer arcs. Also Read - Anupamaa: Check all the new actors roped in for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna show to boost TRP

Rajan Shahi calls Samar's death a calculative decision

He confessed that they all knew that Samar's death will get backlash because they were showing this during a festive period. He said that he sticks by his decision of the death track because he is thinking about the long term process and when one makes such shows there will come a time when there will be dip.

He said that no producer can have a number 1 show for five years or so. Producers like Ekta Kapoor, him and others can never have a show which is number 1 for so long but Anupamaa still did the longest for three years. He said that Samar's death was a shock for fans, actors and even them but they knew that this gives them one story ahead.

He said that people want good things in the show and drama as well. He said that it was a calculative decision and was consciously done. He further said that they always knew fans will run away after this sequence.

Currently, Anupamaa is in America and we see her working at a restaurant as a waitress. Anuj is also there in the USA with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar). Anuj is also engaged to Shruti. Sukirti Kandpal plays the role of Shruti.

Earlier, it was being reported that Ayesha Singh and Sana Makbul were also approached for the role of Shruti. Recently, child actor Trishaan Shah also entered the show as Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Samar's son. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others are also seen in the show.