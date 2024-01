Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer television show has seen many actors leave the show since its inception. Actors such as Aditi Gupta, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Sagar Parekh, Aanagha Bhosale, and others have left the show for various reasons. Some did not like playing on-screen parents, while others didn't like their character's graph. One more actress who was planning to quit the show was Nidhi Shah, aka Kinjal. She was not too sure about playing a mother on screen at such an early age. However, she changed her mind and is still a part of Anupamaa, where she is playing the role of a mother to a five-year-old. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu to stay with Kinjal and Pari; Shruti tells Anuj to get closure on his past

Anupamaa: When Nidhi Shah wanted to quit the Rupali Ganguly starrer show

In one of her past interviews, Nidhi Shah shared that she was not sure about continuing with the show. She said that she was too young to play the role of a mother on screen. Nidhi was not aware that the pregnancy track would be introduced in the show so soon. Although she was not ready emotionally or mentally to play a mother right, she decided to trust the makers of the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu to IGNORE Anuj in front of Yashdeep; Pari to move-in with daadi and more – Here's what to expect

In the same interview, Nidhi also opened up about quitting the show. She said that while she was grateful to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play Kinjal, she felt that it was time for her to grow as an actor. Nidhi said that no matter how beautiful your character is, you have to grow after a certain point in time. If any exciting project comes up, she will definitely consider taking it as she is confident that the makers will understand her decision. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anu and Yashdeep bond to grow deeper? Will she tie the knot for third time due to THIS person

Trending Now

The fact that Nidhi is now playing a mother and is still associated with Anupamaa proves that an actor's thought process behind their work changes according to the circumstances. Talking about Anupamaa, in the upcoming episodes, you will see how Kinjal requests Anu to move in with Pari. But Anu refuses as she knows Toshu won't like her presence in his home.