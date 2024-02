Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly has been a prominent face, especially in the television industry for a long time. She has been a part of many popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and others. While Rupali received rave reviews for her character Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, it was Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa that made Rupali the most renowned actress in the television industry. Rupali made her television comeback with Anupamaa in 2020, as she was on a break from acting for the past six years after becoming a mother. If today someone says to imagine another actress apart from Rupali , it won't be possible. But, did you know, at one point, Rupali herself thought she might not have bagged Anupamaa due to her unprofessional behaviour. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya reveals the most heartwarming conversation with her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty [Exclusive]

Anupamaa: When Rupali Ganguly thought she wouldn't be cast by Rajan Shahi

Rupali Ganguly shares a great bond with Anupamaa's producer, Rajan Shahi. She often credits Rajan whenever she is awarded for her work in Anupamaa. However, in one of her past interviews, Rupali Ganguly revealed that when she auditioned for Anupamaa, she never thought she would bag the role. In one of her earlier podcasts, Rupali revealed that her first-ever show was Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, which was directed by Rajan Shahi. The show was also Rajan's first show as a director. The Anupamaa actress recalled that back then, as she was new to the industry and also very young, she had very unprofessional behavior on the set. She mentioned that she misbehaved a lot on the set of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi .

Hence, when she met Rajan Shahi for Anupamaa, the first question the producer asked her was if she had grown up, to which Rupali replied that she is a mother now. While Rupali had doubts about her chances of being cast as Anupamaa, Rajan zeroed in on her as she perfectly fit the role.

Today, both Rupali and Rajan share a great bond and are often seen speaking highly of each other in public and on social media platforms.