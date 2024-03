Anupamaa is a top TV show in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey amongst many others. Anupamaa was previously married to Vanraj Shah, played by Pandey. The latter had an affair with his office colleague. Kavya, played by Madalsa Sharma. The drama was too thick back then. Later, Gaurav Khanna entered the show as Anuj Kapadia, the new love interest for Anupamaa. Then the show went ahead with parallel storylines. Here's a throwback to when Sudhanshu Pandey felt that Anu is a bit unrealistic.

Anupamaa: When Sudhanshu Pandey said Anu may be unrealistic

During an interview, Sudhanshu Pandey was asked about the harsh reactions he received for his character of Vanraj Shah. Sudhanshu questioned that if people did not hate the character, then there wouldn't be any drama on the show. On what will the viewers then react? Sudhanshu shared that people can lose interest if everyone is shown positive and perfect in the show. Also Read - Amid Tere Bin remake buzz, Anupamaa and other TV shows that are a remake of regional and foreign language dramas

Sudhanshu shared that when actors are offered roles and when they are performed to T, it is then that people will react. That's how they get to know that the character is working well. He admitted that if people stopped reacting to Vanraj, then there would be a reason for him to worry, he might be doing something wrong. The seasoned actor says that people's reactions, even if negative are imperative as they are the tickers to know if the track is doing any good. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj's 'Tumhe Kya' to Vanraj trumps over Anu's 'Aapko Kya'; fans love their tashan [Check Reactions]

Furthermore, Sudhanshu also added that it can happen that Anupamaa may not be that realistic as no person is so nice all the time. He reasoned that every person is not always correct in every way. And that's what makes a person, realistic. "People like Kavya and Vanraj can be realistic as everyone has some dark side in him. That is why our show is so successful because people are able to relate to those characters."

When Sudhanshu Pandey addressed rift rumours with Rupali Ganguly

There have been reports about a cold war brewing between Anupamaa and Vanraj in real life, that is, between the cast, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Latter rebuffed the rumours saying that he and Rupali are good co-actors and friends. He did add that they have had differences of opinion at the workplace which happens everywhere, at any time. Sudhanshu said that rift or cold war were too strong words for those differences of opinions.