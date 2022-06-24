Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa is currently at the top of TRP charts. It is among the best daily soaps ever according to fans. However, Aneri Vajani showed guts when she quit Anupamaa mid-way to be a part of the reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is hosted by Rohit Shetty and currently, the shooting for the same is on in Cape Town. Aneri Vajani is supposedly proving to be a tough contender on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. But post the show, will she return to Anupamaa? Here's what she has to say. Also Read - Palak Tiwari, Navya Naveli Nanda and more: Star kids who hit headlines for their alleged love affairs

Aneri Vajani on her return to Anupamaa

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Aneri mentioned that she is happy to know that her fans want her back on the show. However, it appears that she would like to do something different than being Mukku. But the doors are still open. She said, "I am happy to know that my fans would want to see me back as Mukku and they loved my character so much, but to be honest if they really want me back then they should want to see me in a different role, rather than the same role that I did, so lets see you never know as they say "Never Say Never"." The actress also joked that she is going to start pest control business soon after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as she has become a PRO at handling insects.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Apart from Aneri, stars like , Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pandey, Kanika Mann, choreographer Tushar and many others are a part of this show. 's is also a contestant on Rohit Shetty's show. Who will win this season? Only time will tell.