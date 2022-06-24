Anupamaa: Will Aneri Vajani aka Mukku return to Rupali Ganguly's show post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Aneri Vajani essayed the pivotal role of Mukku in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa. She quit the show to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show.