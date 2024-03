Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has successfully captured viewers' attention and is also performing well in the TRP charts. Vaquar Shaikh has been one of the most prominent entries post-leap. While the majority of viewers are loving his character Yashdeep, ardent fans of MaAn also fear that the makers may end up with Yashdeep and Anu together, leaving Anuj heartbroken. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Vaquar Shaikh opens up about Yashdeep and Anu's evolving relationship and whether they will end up together in the Rajan Shahi show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi talks about the impact of Rupali Ganguly starrer on society; considers THIS person as his lucky mascot

Will Anu get married to Yashdeep in the Rajan Shahi show? Vaquar Shaikh REACTS

Shedding light on the possibility of Yashdeep and Anu's love story, Vaquar Shaikh said, "Look, you know how television is. You really can't predict anything right now about what will happen between both the characters. It's a long journey, and one doesn't know how it will go, as most of the time the tracks and the storyline entirely depend on the TRP, if things are accepted by the audience. So far, the audience is very happy with Yashdeep coming into Anupama's life as a friend. They enjoy the talks between them; both of them gel up easily. Yashdeep brings her out of all the crises Anupama gets into. He gives her support when she needs it the most."

The actor further added, "They are definitely good friends right now, but what will happen in the future, the way in real life we don't know, its the same thing with television too. You cannot predict the upcoming story. Yes, but one thing is for sure, whatever changes Anupama and Yashdeep's relationship goes through, it will be very interesting. Yeah, now will Anupama and Yashdeep's relationship culminate into love, or maybe Yashdeep and Anu will become such good friends that viewers will question why they can't be together. Anything can happen."

Talking about Anupamaa, in the upcoming episode, you will witness how Toshu steals a necklace from Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) company and places it in Anu's (Rupali Ganguly )bag. The police, while investigating, find the necklace in Anu's bag, which takes her by surprise. Anu pleads that she is not guilty; however, the police are not ready to listen to her. Will it be Anuj or Yashdeep who will turn knight in shining armor for Anu this time? The upcoming episodes will certainly answer the aforementioned question.