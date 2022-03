In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly attending Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda and Akshara played by Pranali Rathod's engagement ceremony. Fans of both show are totally impressed by how AbhiRa stood by Anupamaa and encouraged her to get married to Anuj Kapadia without any inhibitions. Fans are calling it the best moment of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's maha sangham. Later, Akshara and Anupamaa even danced together. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action entertainer to be the 'biggest event film of India' after RRR?

Anu was so affected by their words

she needed this support & push when all?is fighting her dream & right for having her life the way she wants❤

& our gentleman abhi as usual❤ GUYSS we ll be having #AbhiRa in #MaAn shaadi too?#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ppWNhTjYgJ — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) March 28, 2022

“... no SADNESS COME 2 THESE HEARTS. Let d souls B filled wid d BLESSING of JOY n PEACE...”?#Anupama taking away evil eyes of #AbhiRa n vice versa and that smile they bear? what a lovely sight to watch♥️

Thu Thu Thu?#yrkkh #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZxHB1jY3EU — Jiya_☘️ (@Jiyaprabhaa) March 28, 2022

Well, indeed it was very emotional but entertaining moment. Now we can't wait to witness MaAn and AbhiRa's weddings.