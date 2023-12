Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television that has kept audiences hooked to the screens. The show has been ranking at the top of the tRP charts and makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it even more interesting fro the fans. Fans are in love with Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's on-screen chemistry. Well, the current storyline of Anupamaa is focused on Anu taking care of Shah family and Kapadia house. Get all the latest updates from entertainment news as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu-Anuj divorce, Dimpy and Kavya blessed with boy and girl – check out MAJOR post leap updates

There are rumours which state that the show is all set to undergo a leap of five years. Post, leap Anupamaa and Anuj will part ways and move ahead in their lives. If reports are to be believed then, Anupamaa will part ways with Shah and Kapadia family. She will become a famous YouTuber and will run her own Joshiben Kathiawadi show. Her bff Devika comes and encourages her to start her new life in America. Reportedly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi who is currently playing the role of Manish in the show will enter Anupamaa's life.

Sachin's entry into the show will surely bring major twists and turns in Anupamaa and Anuj's lives. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Sachin's character will coincidentally get the seat next to Anu. Reportedly, he will play a cameo role in the show. Various reports state that Sachin's character will be a new man into Anupamaa's life and he will replace Anuj in her life. He will be a huge fan of Anupamaa aka Joshiben and will motivate Anu.