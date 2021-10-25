Last year has given us some terrific shows like Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. People are also loving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Here is a lowdown of the spoilers... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra wants to quit Bigg Boss 15, Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth and more

Anupamaa

In the coming episodes of Anupama, we will see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) yells at Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) saying that people are talking bad things about Anuj and her. Anupamaa has cotton balls in her ears and says he should send her a voice mail rather than raising his BP over such matters. Vanraj tries to stop her from going with Anuj but Anupamaa leaves the house. Later, she talk to Anuj to find out why he is single till now. When she hears his story she feels bad for him. We have to see if she finds out if she is the girl. In the later episodes, we will see Vanraj blackmailing Anupamaa over Samar (Paras Kalnawat).

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) start living in separate rooms. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will come unannounced and throw pooja water on them. In the coming days, we will see that Sai decides to fix the marriage of Shivani so that she can find love in her life. On the other hand, Pakhi's mom advises her to get Sai out of the house and manipulates Karishma for the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) gets the news of Kartik's demise in the missing flight accident. She goes to the temple to pray where she meets with an accident. Sirat dies. Akshara grows up to be a singer. Abhimanyu sees her and falls in love. Aarohi grows up hating Akshara for the death of Sirat.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain, we will see that Ram and Priya get drunk. Ram decides to take her to a well-decorated honeymoon suite. We have to see what happens next.

Imlie

In the coming days, she will be close to exposing Pranav.