With the TRP contest between top shows escalating, writers are doing everything to bring in new twists and turns. Here is a lowdown of all the interesting spoilers of tonight's episodes...

Anupamaa

In the coming episode, we will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and family are busy for dandiya event. She dresses up in the lehenga gifted by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). He comes to Shah house and Anupamaa says he should stay back for the celebrations. Anu feels that Rohan won't come to harass Samar and Nandini as the whole family is around them. Rohan attacks Anupamaa from behind. Anuj saves her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) drives Sai (Ayesha Singh) back home to the Chavan Niwas. On the way, she sees the place where she met with an accident and starts feeling drowsy. We have seen that Bhavani, Ashwini and Ninad are thrilled that Sai is coming back home.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now about the new generation. There will be trouble as Akshara will discover that Sirat is her stepmother. Manish tells Sirat that her family is very cheap. He says they will give the two girls the same upbringing but she should remember their genes. Aarohi is surprised to hear all this.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie decides to protect Rupali from Pranav's betrayals. She says that he is not a good man and cannot be trusted.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) wish one another good-night. They wonder how they will break the ice. The two start talking.