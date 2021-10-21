TV viewing increased significantly in the lockdown. Shows like Anupamaa, Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also kept people glued onto their screens. Take a look at the upcoming spoilers... Also Read - Anupamaa, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Check out DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers from tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Baa (Alpana Buch) says nasty stuff to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and his grandpa, GK. Seeing this, Devika (Jaswir Kaur) is enraged. She tells Anupamaa that Anuj saved her from Rohan but this is how her family treated him on this festive occasion. Anupamaa stops him saying that he always showed his respect for her, and now it is her turn to show the same feeling. They play dandiya together. Baa had a fight with Anu and Samar over Anuj being invited to the Shah house. She scolds Anupamaa for welcoming him all decked like a heroine.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) will reach the Chavan Niwas. Ashwini will say that SaiRat will now stay in separate rooms. She is following the advice of the shrink. We saw that Virat saved the boy in the Ganpati Visarjan. Sai was about to fall down again but he rescued her too. The child of the boy blesses the young couple.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see the first roots of jealousy between Akshara and Aarohi in the coming episodes. Aarohi will think that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) is just her mumma and not that of Akshara. Manish has schooled Sirat for not being able to manage her mother. He says that the genes in Akshara and Aarohi are different. He says Akshara is sensible as she is Naira's daughter.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Meera asks the stall man if he fed prawns to the groom, Ram (Nakuul Mehta). The man says he was informed that he is fond of prawns. Meera asks if a certain person told him so. Priya (Disha Parmar) asks Ram to have the immunity kada. Nandini says she wants the marriage of Shivi and Sid to happen. In between, Shashi asks Ram and Priya to come home for dinner. Sarika asks Nandini about the wedding of Shivi and Sid in the coming days.

Imlie

