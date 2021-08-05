Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Major twists to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Good Morning people, we are here again to let you guys what you can expect from your favourite TV shows today. Yes, here are the spoiler alerts of Top TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in TOP TV shows in tonight's episode

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" saw a major twist with a six months leap. Both Kartik and Sirat are living in their separate worlds and Sirat is now called Simran, who lives in Dalhousie, while Kartik lives on and off in London. Kartik decides to come back to India, and gives a pleasant surprise to the Goenkas. Kairav had made a beautiful painting of him, and Kartik was over the moon on receiving it. Later, Kartik tells everyone that he needs to go out for some work and they understand that he wants to go and look for Sirat. Kairav tells him that Sirat was always there when they needed her so now it's their turn to be there for her. Later, we see that Kartik couldn't get any information from the police station about Sirat. However, just then the police officer gets a call saying Simran, the girl who was arrested in the Ranveer Chauhan murder case, Sirat who now lives in Dalhousie, had come to visit their police station. Kartik overhears this.

Anupamaa

While Anupamaa is worried about the Rs.20 lakhs that she needs to pay as the property tax, Pakhi's disrespectful behaviour has broken her heart. Pakhi is happy with Kavya helping her for her annual day performance. She even tells Anupamaa that she will not perform at the annual function if she comes to see her performance. Though this broke Anupamaa, she still agreed to it, because she knew how important the performance is for Pakhi. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Babuji tells the family that Pakhi has disrespected her mother, and he will not tolerate such behaviour in the house, so as a punishment he will not let anyone go to the annual function.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer will see a major change as Virat and Sayi come close. They will decide to go on a honeymoon to some hill station. While on their vacation, they will find Samrat. Virat will get emotionally seeing him and ask him to return to Chavan house. Samrat will agree but he will give a big shock to Virat. He will tell Virat that he is leaving Pakhi and that Pakhi is now Virat's responsibility. With Virat and Sayi coming closer, we will see Pakhi becoming Virat's responsibility and with this the past will return.

Imlie

Imlie has finally saved her husband Aditya. He returns home and shows his family how Imlie had risked her life to save him. Aditya will announce Imlie as his wife in front of the media. This will make Anu angry and jealous as she wants to separate them and give Malini her place in Aditya's life. She will play a dirty game by poisoning her own daughter Malini and plan to trap Aditya and Imlie in Malini's suicide case. Looking at Malini's condition, Aditya will bring her home and playing the sympathy card, Malini will take Imlie's place in Aditya's life. She will try to win over Aditya again and separate Imlie.

Kundali Bhagya

Recently, we saw that Preeta tries to hide from the entire family about her pregnancy but breaks down when Sarla calls her. She finally confesses the truth about her pregnancy. She grieves that she was never pregnant and she will never be able to get pregnant and in the meantime, Karan enters the room. In the upcoming episode, Karan enters while Preeta is on call and they both glance at each other in shock. However Karan does not listen anything. Karan tries to cheer up his wife and brings a smile to her face. Preeta too decides to hide everything till Sonakshi’s wedding. Now, in the coming episode, Preeta comes to the kitchen to prepare something. However, as soon as, she turns the stove dial on to light the stove, the place catches fire. Preeta gets scared. Soon, Sonakshi comes and bring Preeta out of the kitchen and wonder about the fire.