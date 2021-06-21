Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – check out the UPCOMING TWISTS in TOP TV shows this week

Monday is here and it is time to look what will happen in the lives of our favourite TV characters this week. We are with to update you guys with the upcoming twists in your favourite TV shows. So, are you guys ready for some interesting stories in , Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie – check out MAJOR TWISTS in the daily soaps today

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's storyline has grabbed all the attention. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see that Sirat will decide to leave for Jaipur so that she can stay away from Kartik and also focus on her boxing. However, her plans fail. Manish calls her for her signature on a document. She will reach the Goenka villa where Kairav will make her teach him boxing. Manish will make fun of her and Kairav will ask him to play a match with Sirat. However, Sirat hits Manish hard during the match and he falls unconscious. Sirat will guilty and stays there while Ranveer reaches Jaipur. Destiny keeps Sirat close to Kartik but it will be interesting to see whether she will realise this.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting interesting with each new episode. In the upcoming episodes, we will that Kavya's dominance on Vanraj increases which keeps pushing him away from her. Vanraj gets a job at a cafe and he is happy with it. He thanks Anupamaa for motivating him to take up the job. However, Kavya will ask Vanraj to leave the job and not take up some small job like this. She will keep taunting him which will put his morale down. Late her will shout at Kavya and tell her that he will do the job. We will also see him praising Anupamaa in front of Kavya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sayi's struggle to live in Chavan house in Virat's absence. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Virat leaves for a mission while Sayi is left alone in the Chavan house. Pakhi will take full advantage of this and make Sayi look bad in everyone's eyes. Pakhi will create a huge drama and make everyone misinterpret Sayi. However, Ashwini will support Sayi against Pakhi.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya will be full of drama where Preeta will make all the efforts to bring Karan out of the jail. We will see that Preeta will get fed up of Sherlyn's lies and will go to Akshay's house to get some proofs against the murderer. She will find Sherlyn's pregnancy reports there which will reveal that Sherlyn is pregnant with Prithvi's child and not Rishabh's. She will then reveal the truth in front of the entire Luthra family.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie will see a major twist. Imlie will introduce her friend, Imlinder Singh who is actually Aditya. It will be Imlie and Aditya's plan to unite Pallavi and Nishant. However, Nishant will keep refusing to do so. He does not want to marry Pallavi as he feels he will ruin her life. However, Imlie and Imlinder's plans will make them come together.