Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – SHOCKING twist to unfold in today’s episode of these top TV shows

We are here to tell you guys what big twists will take place in your favourite TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya today. So, without further delay take a look at the spoilers of the top TV shows.

Anupamaa

Varnraj was both excited and nervous about the food critic coming to his cafe. While they were struggling to get the dishes right, Samar convinced Anupamaa to help them and she agreed. With Anupamaa taking care of the dishes, Kavya decides to entertain the food critic. She goes on and on about how she has finalised the menu, the decor and everything. Meanwhile, two ladies from their locality also came and insisted that Vanraj sings a song for them. Vanraj and Samar then perform on "Neele neele ambar par" and entertain the audience. After the performance, the food critic leaves and tells Vanraj and Kavya that they will get to know about the review the next day. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj gets upset and angry seeing the review. When Kavya sees that they have got a two-star rating, she blames Anupamaa for it. Vanraj interrupts her by saying that she loved the food, but has mentioned that the owner was quite irritating.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all about Sirat's arrest and Kartik trying to save her. Kartik tries to ditch the media to meet Sirat but unfortunately they follow him to the police station. He hides from them again but was able to see Sirat and asked her to stay strong. Later we see that Sirat calls up Kartik and tells him that she is worried about Mauri. Mauri has been unwell since Sirat's arrest and she asked Kartik to take care of Sirat and also of his family's reputation. In the upcoming episode we will see that while Kartik decides to meet a reporter to talk about him and Sirat, she asks him if he fell in love with Sirat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see some drama tonight between Virat and Pakhi. Sayi is admitted in the hospital after fatal accident. Pulkit tells everyone that Sayi will stay with him and Devyani after discharge. Virat breaks down thinking on his mistakes when Ninad consoles him. Ninad will also tell him how Pakhi made Ajinkya go to Sayi's room purposely. Hearing this Virat confronts Pakhi and congratulates her for successfully using her evil deeds against Sayi. He will then throw her out of the hospital.

Imlie

Imlie's storyline has been quite interesting till now but we will see some big drama tonight. Anu gets Aditya kidnapped by the goons and Imlie confronts her for kidnapping Aditya. However, Malini comes in between and saves Anu. She later asks Anu about Aditya. She checks Anu's phone and finds out that Anu has tortured Aditya. She decides to take Aditya's wife's position back and save him. She wears her magalsutra and sindoor and sets out to save Aditya.

Kundali Bhagya

The Luthras are all happy and are preparing for Sonakshi's wedding. They decide to leave for Lonavala to attend the wedding. But dadi notices Sherly not happy post Preeta announced her pregnancy. She makes her understand and gives a piece of advice. She informs Sherlyn that she would also find happiness soon in life. She asks her not to worry as she would also become a mother soon.