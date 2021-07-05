Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — here are the interesting twists you can expect in tonight's episode

TV has been a source of joy and respite in this lockdown. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been serving some good drama to the viewers. Take a look at the spoilers for tonight's episode.. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly: Before Anupamaa, some people thought that I was just a fluke

Anupamaa

In the coming episode, we will see that the family celebrates Samar's birthday. People had pretended that they forgot Samar's birthday (Paras Kalnawat). Later, Nandini gets him a cupcake for his special day. It seems she has also done a LOL tattoo on her wrist. The family dances on Chote tera birthday aaya. Kavya and Vanraj have a small argument about the gift given to Samar. It seems Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) gifts him a guitar. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) asks Baa to agree to the marriage of Samar and Nandini. Also, Anupamaa tells Kavya that when one becomes a mother, they start to prioritise their kids before anything in the world. How will this affect Kavya? Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Watch out for INTERESTING upcoming twists and turns this week

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

In the coming days, we will see that Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) feels guilty about forgetting Mandar's birthday. She sees his ring at Raghav's storeroom. Raghav is also sitting for the pooja for Mandar. She asks him about the ring. She will ask Kaka about what happened on the night of December 1. He says there was a big accident. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others shoot for Samar's surprise birthday party – view pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a very funny track ahead. After understanding that Sai (Ayesha Singh) tricked them into attending her college function, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane), Ninad and Omkar will be fuming. They will say that they will never forgive her. In the mean time, Sai announces a dance face-off between Ajinkya and Virat (Neil Bhatt).

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani

In the upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani we will see that Anokhi (Debattama Saha) says that she will need to study for her exams. The family tells her that she is their bahu, and there is no need for it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see Ranvir (Karan Kundra) blindfolding Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and bringing her to the Goenka house. She will be surprised. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will pick her up.