Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: MAJOR TWISTS to watch out for in Top TV shows today

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa, check out the drama that will unfold in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows.