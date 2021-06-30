Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: MAJOR TWISTS to watch out for in Top TV shows today

Well, just like every day, we are here to tell you guys what will happen in our favourite TV shows today. Today, we have spoiler alerts of TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, , Imlie, Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya in one place for y’all. Take a look at what major twists will take place in these shows today leaving us surprised. Also Read - Did you know Anupamaa's darling damsel Anagha Bhosale is a dhaakad in real life? Check out her shocking boxer avatar here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat went through a guilt trip when Ranveer fell unconscious while she was confessing her love for Kartik. And it worsened when she was told that Ranveer needs to undergo an immediate surgery. But lucky for her, Ranveer did not hear the entire conversation. Once he wakes up after the surgery, he asks Sirat what she wanted to talk about, but looking at what happened with him, she decided to not say anything.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Sirat tells Kartik that to save her marriage she will not be meeting him anymore. Will Kartik let his friend go? How will this affect her relationship with Kairav? Also, since Ranveer's father knows the truth, will he tell everyone about it?

Anupamaa

Kinjal who has always been supportive of Anupamaa and has acknowledged her struggles spoke against her. Her attitude has upset everyone in the Shah house and she did not realise she has done anything wrong, and even when Paritosh tried to explain things to her, she wouldn't listen. Rakhi comes to the Shah house and accuses the Shahs of making their daughter-in-law slog in the kitchen. She threatens to put them behind bars for torturing her daughter. In today's episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Kavya will take Kinjal for a day out and will return late. However, the Shahs will be worried about Kinjal. They will see her returning with Kavya and Anupamaa will tell her that nobody had food thinking of her. Kinjal arrogantly says that she never told anyone to stay hungry and they should over-react if once she has returned late. Anupamaa then understands Kavya is trying to separate Kinjal and warns Kavya that she will not let her do it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a some beautiful moments between Virat and Sayi in tonight's episode. Virat will leave us all surprised with his amazing dance moves and even Sayi will be impressed seeing it. She will also get in to speak to Virat but he will grab her close and make her dance.

Imlie

Imlie will see a huge drama where Malini is now with Kunal but is confused about her feelings for Aditya. She wants to decide about her feelings for Aditya but then recalls what Kunal told her. She will remember that Kunal told her to forget everything and listen to her heart and then she will realise her feelings for Kunal and reunite with him.

Kundali Bhagya

In tonight’s episode of Kundali Bhagya we will see that Sherlyn’s false testimony and fabricated evidence land Megha in jail and Karan is granted acquittal. Karan is welcomed home by his family. The next day, an excited Kareena decides to get Prithvi and Kritika married within three days. Meanwhile, Srishti decides to take Sarla to a hospital and Sherlyn arrives there with Prithvi. Srishti and Preeta keep a watch on Prithvi and Sherlyn. They later enquire at the reception counter and learn that Sherlyn had visited Dr Roshni with someone. Soon, Prithvi and Sherlyn arrive there. After they leave, Preeta and Srishti visit Dr Roshni and try to enquire about them. Dr Roshni tells them that Sherlyn had introduced Prithvi as her husband to her, which shocks them.