Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie — Here's the lowdown on the best twists happening on TV shows tonight

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie are creating waves on Indian TV. These shows have a staggering viewership. Take a look at the spoilers we can expect tonight...

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Rakhi (Tassnim Sheikh) tells everyone that she has a share in the house from now on. It seems she lent money to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) on that condition. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will be furious with her hearing this. He will tell Anupamaa that she returned all the pain he inflicted on her over the years in one go, and that too with interest. Before that, we saw Rakhi celebrations in the house. Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) emotionally tied the Rakhi on Anupamaa. It led to the lady shedding a lot of tears.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) to come and meet her at a cafe at 4pm. She says she has something to say, which she cannot reveal inside the house. He agrees. Sai (Ayesha Singh) overhears the conversation. We saw an emotional conversation between Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) where the former blasted him for ruining the lives of four people. He also told Samrat that he has no feelings for Pakhi now. Sai gives medicines to Virat who is acting rather stubborn with her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) tells Kartik (Mohsin Khan) that they won the biggest battle together. She says now they have to inform everyone that they are not married. Suwarna tells Manish that the two have not tied the knot in real.

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) says that Aparna is not her maa and gets her to meet Mithi, her real mother. Aparna tells her to refer to her as Choti Kaaki.