From the first meeting of Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) with Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the drastic turn of events in Anupmaa, here is a lowdown....

Anupamaa

In the last episode, we saw that Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are stuck somewhere due to the rain. They decide to stay over at a hotel. Anuj and Anupamaa party with the youngsters at the hotel. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) calls the landline to check on Anupamaa. The boy tells him that the two are resting in a room. Vanraj is livid and plans to humiliate Anupmaa. Kavya also provokes him for it. As we know, the growing closeness between the two is causing a number of issues for both. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra wants to quit Bigg Boss 15, Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Today, fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) meet at a hotel. They will say that they will be best friends from now on. They promise that they will inform one another if someone falls in love. Virat says he is already in love. In the last episode, we saw that Virat and Sai had a lot of cute banter, Devi comes home to Chavan Niwas. She decides to come and spend a few days with Sai. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth is all about love – view pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Dr Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) gets the anklet of Akshara. He will hear her singing by the lake in Rajasthan and get mesmerized by her voice. Aarohi also sees Abhimanyu and swears she will make him hers.

Imlie

We will see that a rat enters the Tripathi house in Imlie. The lady tries to catch it while Anu wants to kill it. She will prevent Anu from doing so. It seems a party has been arranged for Imlie.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In the coming episodes of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we will see that Nandini shows Ram the video. They think of how can they send Shivi to a family where she is not safe. Shubham says let us stop this marriage. Shivi tells everyone that I have a surprise for Akki. Ram sees her supremely happy and does not want to break her heart. He tells Adi that they need some other way to do this.