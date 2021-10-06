Our TV soaps seem to be ruling over the minds and hearts of our audience. Shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are doing exceedingly well. Take a look at the spoilers of the episodes... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: These BTS pictures of Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi will leave you excited for Kartik-Sirat’s new romantic performamce

Anupamaa

On the show, Anupamaa we will see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is fuming at the Pooja ceremony held at the office. He throws the job offer latter in the fire. He tells Anupamaa that she can have an affair with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). This leaves Anuj fuming and how. We will see a huge spat where Anupamaa finally warns Vanraj.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) is battling for her life. Her friends do not let Virat (Neil Bhatt) meet her holding him responsible for her critical state. Ashwini tells Virat that he should not end his relationship with Sai and keep her with him always. She also tells Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) to pray to God for Sai's life. Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) is shocked to see this.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) track is coming to an end in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We will see the comeback of Mukesh as Sirat's coach. Kartik and she will be shocked to see this. Mukesh says he will finish her career for once and for all.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

We will see that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) have a fight after Sandy gets hit by Shubham's car. Ram breaks the Gathbandhan and leaves the venue. Their wedding rituals were happening at that time.

Imlie

In Imlie we will see her pranking Anu along with Nishant and Sundar.